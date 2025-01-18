Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

The two-time NBA MVP has only missed six games this season for the Bucks and doesn't appear to be on track to miss a seventh Sunday against the visiting 76ers. Antetokounmpo continues to have arguably the best year of his NBA career, posting a career-high 31.4 points per game, shooting 60.1 percent from the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
