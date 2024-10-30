Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Probable for Thursday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo continues to be listed on the injury report with right patella tendinitis, but he's yet to miss a game. He's recorded a double-double in each of Milwaukee's first four games, averaging 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.