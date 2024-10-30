Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 3:01pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo continues to be listed on the injury report with right patella tendinitis, but he's yet to miss a game. He's recorded a double-double in each of Milwaukee's first four games, averaging 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now