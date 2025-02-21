Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Puts up 23 points in limited run

Antetokounmpo (calf) produced 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo was on a minute restriction in his return from a six-game absence due to a left calf strain, but he was highly productive during his time on the court and reached the 20-point mark for a 14th straight appearance. The Bucks will wrap up a back-to-back set Friday in Washington, and fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on Antetokounmpo's status leading up to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Milwaukee could elect to take a cautious approach with the two-time league MVP and hold him out Friday.