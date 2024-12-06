Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Ready to play Friday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game against Boston, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report, though he was upgraded from probable to available Friday while dealing with right patella tendinopathy. The superstar has played in three consecutive outings, during which he averaged 33.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 0.7 blocks while shooting 67.3 percent from the floor across 34.0 minutes per contest.