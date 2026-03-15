Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Scores 31 points in dominant effort

Antetokounmpo finished Sunday's 134-123 victory over the Pacers with 31 points (11-22 FG, 9-13 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists across 23 minutes.

Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Hawks, and while he was still operating under a minutes restriction, he made the most of his playing time. Antetokounmpo has cleared the 30-point mark in his last two appearances, and while his injury status is worth monitoring going forward, he should be a lock to start on a regular basis when cleared to play. He's recorded more points than minutes played in his last two outings.