Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Season-high 59 points in win
Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's 127-120 overtime victory over the Pistons with 59 points (21-34 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals over 44 minutes.
Antetokounmpo's efficient shooting helped him record a season-high 59 points, which was also the second-most of his career. The superstar forward also made a strong defensive impact, recording multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time in 2024-25. Over his first 11 appearances of the year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 35.5 minutes.
