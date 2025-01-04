Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Set to play against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) will play against the Blazers on Saturday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks will have Antetokounmpo on the floor against the Blazers on Saturday. The veteran big man is coming off two solid performances, recording double-doubles against the Pacers and Nets. He is averaging a career-high 32.4 points per game this season to go along with 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now