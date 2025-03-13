Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Sniffs triple-double

Antetokounmpo ended Thursday's 126-106 victory over the Lakers with 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

The Bucks had a balanced offensive output Thursday and Antetokounmpo not only led the way in scoring, but he was also one of four players who scored more than 20 points. His excellent showing was reflected not only in his scoring, but also in Antetokounmpo's finishing just one assist away from recording what would've been an impressive triple-double. Antetokounmpo has four double-doubles and one triple-double across his last six contests.