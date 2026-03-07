Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Antetokounmpo supplied 27 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-15 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 win over the Jazz

Antetokounmpo turned in an efficient performance from the field en route to a game-high 27 points, and he has reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back outings. However, the two-time MVP struggled from the charity stripe yet again, and he has shot 13-for-23 from the free-throw line in his last two games. On a more positive note, he set a season high in steals and was one of three Bucks players to dish out at least eight assists. Antetokounmpo is still on a minutes restriction, and he has averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 26.0 minutes per tilt in three March appearances following a 15-game absence due to a calf strain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 4
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago