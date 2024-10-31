Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Totals 37 points in loss

Antetokounmpo tallied 37 points (17-22 FG, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo was one of the lone bright spots for Milwaukee in the team's fourth consecutive loss, leading the way with a game-high 37 points. The star forward has now finished with 30 or more points in three of his last four appearances and has reached double-digit rebounds in all five games to begin the 2024-25 campaign.