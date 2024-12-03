Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will be available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 3:20pm

Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available. The MVP candidate was spectacular in November, averaging 34.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.

