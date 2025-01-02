Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 3:36pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) will play against the Nets on Thursday, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

After missing four games, Antetokounmpo returned to the floor for the Bucks on Tuesday, dropping 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds against the Pacers. The veteran big man and Khris Middleton (ankles) will play against the Nets on Thursday in hopes of winning a second consecutive game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
