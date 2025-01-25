Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play against LAC
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been a regular on the Bucks' injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, but the two-time MVP has been cleared to play Saturday. He has averaged 28.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game since the start of January.
