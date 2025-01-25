Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play against LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 6:27pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a regular on the Bucks' injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, but the two-time MVP has been cleared to play Saturday. He has averaged 28.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game since the start of January.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now