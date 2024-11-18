Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Monday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through right patella tendinopathy. Since missing a contest in Cleveland on Nov. 4, Antetokounmpo has suited up for six straight contests, averaging 33.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game during that stretch.