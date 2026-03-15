Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Sunday
Antetokounmpo (calf) is good to go for Sunday's game versus the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Antetokounmpo skipped Saturday's loss to the Hawks, but he'll be back in action Sunday, which will likely shift Jericho Sims back to the second unit. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
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