Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) is good to go for Sunday's game versus the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Antetokounmpo skipped Saturday's loss to the Hawks, but he'll be back in action Sunday, which will likely shift Jericho Sims back to the second unit. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 14
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago