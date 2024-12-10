Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 2:43pm

Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a sixth straight game. Over his last five appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 33.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
