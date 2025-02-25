Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play vs. Houston

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Antetokounmpo's left calf issue will continue to be monitored throughout the 2024-25 campaign, but he will suit up and play Tuesday in Houston. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, head coach Doc Rivers said the perennial All-Star's minutes limit will be 32 or 34 minutes. The superstar big man is having another stellar season for the Bucks, averaging 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 61 percent from the field.