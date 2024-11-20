Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through right patella tendinopathy. Over his last seven appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
