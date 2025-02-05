Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Monday's loss to the Thunder, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in five straight games, averaging 35.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 35.8 minutes per game during that stretch.