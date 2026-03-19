Giorgi Bezhanishvili News: Productive versus Go-Go

Bezhanishvili finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 133-122 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bezhanishvili led his side in rebounds and was also active in other categories for one of his most complete outing of the campaign. The center has converted more than half of his attempts from the field in three consecutive contests, and he has secured a double-double in each of his last four starts, standing out as one of the team's most consistent assets.