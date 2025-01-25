Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze Injury: Absent from shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Bitadze (concussion) didn't participate in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Pistons, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Bitadze is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest after missing Orlando's previous five outings while in concussion protocol. However, Bitadze's absence from shootaround is a bad sign of his availability against Detroit.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
