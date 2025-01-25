Goga Bitadze Injury: Absent from shootaround
Bitadze (concussion) didn't participate in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Pistons, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Bitadze is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest after missing Orlando's previous five outings while in concussion protocol. However, Bitadze's absence from shootaround is a bad sign of his availability against Detroit.
