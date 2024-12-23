Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze Injury: Ejected vs. Boston on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 6:32pm

Bitadze was ejected with 3:36 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Celtics, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports. He'll finish the matchup with eight points (4-7 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 21 minutes.

The big man appeared to shove Kristaps Porzingis by the throat and was ejected in the final minutes of the contest. Wendell Carter should pick up the slack the rest of the way. Bitadze stuffed the stat sheet in his limited run Monday, and his next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Miami.

