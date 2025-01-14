Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze Injury: Misses practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Bitadze (hip) did not practice Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bitadze left Sunday's game against the 76ers early and is dealing with a right hip contusion. The Magic will be releasing their injury report Tuesday afternoon or evening, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Magic slapped a questionable tag on the center. Jonathan Isaac could see more run if Bitadze is unable to give it a go.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
