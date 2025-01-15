Goga Bitadze Injury: Out Wednesday with concussion

Bitadze was placed in the concussion protocol and will not play Wednesday versus the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bitadze was originally considered questionable for Wednesday with a hip injury, but he also took a shot to the head during Sunday's 104-99 win over the 76ers and started to show symptoms of a concussion later on. With the new diagnosis, Bitadze is in danger of missing additional time. Wendell Carter will likely enter the starting five in Bitadze's stead Wednesday, while Jonathan Isaac could see elevated minutes as the Magic's top reserve big man.