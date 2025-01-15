Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze Injury: Out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:12am

Bitadze was placed in the concussion protocol Wednesday and will not play versus the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bitadze was originally considered questionable for Wednesday with a hip injury, but he also took a shot to the head during Sunday's game versus the 76ers and started to show symptoms of a concussion later on. With this new diagnosis, Bitadze is in danger of missing additional time. Jonathan Isaac is having the best stretch of his season and is a candidate to be more involved in the short term.

