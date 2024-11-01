Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze

Goga Bitadze Injury: Remains game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 8:25am

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Bitadze (foot) is a game-time decision for Friday's matchup versus the Cavaliers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bitadze is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game Friday due to a left foot strain. However, the 25-year-old's absence is not expected to cause any significant waves in the club's rotation. His status will be something to monitor closer to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
