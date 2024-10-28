Goga Bitadze Injury: Won't play vs. Indiana

Bitadze (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Bitadze was added to Monday morning's injury report with a foot injury that he may have picked up during Friday's win over the Nets. Bitadze has played 16 minutes across the Magic's first three games of the regular season, and those minutes will likely be absorbed by Moritz Wagner and Caleb Houstan for Monday's contest. Bitadze's next chance at suiting up will be against the Bulls on Wednesday.