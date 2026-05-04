Goga Bitadze News: Absent from rotation in Game 7
Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.2 minutes per game over 64 regular-season appearances during 2025-26.
Although Bitadze played the backup center role behind Wendell Carter for much of the year, he wasn't part of Orlando's Game 7 rotation versus the Pistons. Moritz Wagner, who served as the No. 2 big man Sunday, is an impending free agent this summer, so Bitadze could end up reprising a similar role in 2026-27.
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