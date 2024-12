Bitadze (ankle) is cleared and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Bitadze joins Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter in Orlando's expected starting fromcourt. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals at 3.0 blocks across his last three games.