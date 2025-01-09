Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Balanced outing as leading scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Bitadze tallied 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Thursday's 104-89 loss to Minnesota.

Bitadze did a little bit of everything for Orlando in Thursday's battle, leading all Magic players in scoring and blocks while ending two rebounds shy of a double-double in a losing effort. Bitadze has posted at least 10 points and eight boards in 17 contests this season while recording his eighth outing with three or more blocks.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
