Goga Bitadze News: Balanced outing as leading scorer

Bitadze tallied 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Thursday's 104-89 loss to Minnesota.

Bitadze did a little bit of everything for Orlando in Thursday's battle, leading all Magic players in scoring and blocks while ending two rebounds shy of a double-double in a losing effort. Bitadze has posted at least 10 points and eight boards in 17 contests this season while recording his eighth outing with three or more blocks.