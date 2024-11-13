Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze News: Best game of year in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Bitadze notched 12 points (6-7 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 win over the Pacers.

Bitadze put together his best performance of the season in Wednesday's victory, leading all players in rebounds while concluding as the lone Magic player with a double-double outing. Bitadze set a new season high in scoring while matching a season high in rebounds. He has now recorded a double-double in three contests this year, all of which have occurred over the last five outings.

