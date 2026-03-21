Goga Bitadze News: Bumped back to bench
Bitadze will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Bitadze started in place of Wendell Carter on Thursday, but now that Carter is healthy, Bitadze will retreat to a reserve role. Bitadze has played eight or fewer minutes in each of his last five games as a reserve.
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