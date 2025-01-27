Goga Bitadze News: Coming off bench Monday

Bitadze (concussion) will be deployed off the bench in Monday's game against the Heat, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Bitadze is in line for his first game action since Jan. 12 after clearing the league's concussion protocol, and he'll be utilized as reserve in an effort to ease him back into play. The Magic could limit the big man's minutes to ensure he makes it out of Monday's matchup without any setbacks.