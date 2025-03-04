Goga Bitadze News: Downward trend continues

Bitadze logged two points (2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 loss to the Raptors.

Bitadze was a non-factor again, continuing what has been a rapid fall from grace. After assuming the starting center role earlier in the season, Bitadze has been reduced to playing limited minutes off the bench behind Wendell Carter. He has scored a total of just 11 points over the past four games, adding three combined steals and blocks.