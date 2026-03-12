Goga Bitadze News: Exits rotation Wednesday
Bitadze (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Magic's 128-122 win over the Cavaliers.
Bitadze had seen action in each of the Magic's previous four games, but his most recent two appearances had come in garbage time at the end of blowouts. With Wednesday's contest remaining competitive throughout, Bitadze failed to get off the bench while Moritz Wagner handled all the backup center minutes behind starter Wendell Carter. So long as Carter and Wagner are available, Bitadze is unlikely to be featured in the rotation.
