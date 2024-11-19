Goga Bitadze News: Fills in with double-double

Bitadze racked up 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 31 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over Phoenix.

Paolo Banchero (oblique) is a big piece to fill, but Bitadze did a respectable job in the paint. He notched his fourth double-double of the season against a depleted Suns frontcourt, and he warrants serious fantasy consideration with Banchero potentially out for three more weeks.