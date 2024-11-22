Goga Bitadze News: Grabs 15 boards in win

Bitadze recorded seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Bitadze has proven to be a capable placeholder for Paolo Banchero, with an average of 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocked shots over 10 games as a starter. Though his scoring totals pale in comparison to Banchero's usual results, players like Franz Wagner and Anthony Black have helped to absorb the scoring portion of Banchero's lost production. Bitadze is doing just fine as a rebounder and shot-blocker.