Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Hardly plays in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 11:09am

Bitadze amassed no counting stats across three minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over the Wizards.

Bitadze's three minutes played against Washington were his fewest of the season. The 25-year-old big man has received inconsistent playing time as of late, averaging 13.1 minutes per contest across his previous 10 appearances. Unless Bitadze starts receiving closer to 20 minutes per outing, it will be hard to count on him for consistent fantasy production.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
