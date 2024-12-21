Goga Bitadze News: Impressive effort Saturday

Bitadze closed with 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 victory over the Heat.

The Magic were without several key contributors in this game, such as Jalen Suggs (ankle), Franz Wagner (oblique) and Paolo Banchero (oblique), and they also lost Moritz Wagner (knee) and Wendell Carter (ejection) Saturday. Hence, they needed Bitadze to be at his best. The big man stepped up and delivered, notching a double-double for the fourth time across his last five appearances while hitting each of his eight shots from the field. Bitadze has scored in double digits in 12 of his 22 games as a starter this season, and it seems he might be able to continue playing at this level based on his recent outings.