Goga Bitadze News: Increased role Monday
Bitadze posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 123-107 victory over the Pistons.
Bitadze logged at least 20 minutes for the first time in his past 17 appearances, shifting up in the rotation after Wendell Carter was forced from the game due to a neck injury. While it has been a disappointing season for Bitadze, the final week of action could end up being his best stretch, should Carter be forced to miss additional time. Assuming that is the case, managers should view Bitadze as a strong stream candidate.
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