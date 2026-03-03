Goga Bitadze News: Making second start of season
Bitadze is starting Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Bitadze will make his return to the rotation Tuesday after falling out of favor down the stretch of February. He figures to share time at center with Moritz Wagner after Wendell Carter was a late scratch due to ankle soreness. Bitadze has started one other game this year for Orlando, totaling 14 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes Jan. 11 against New Orleans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goga Bitadze See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 2141 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams57 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2964 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2766 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2667 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goga Bitadze See More