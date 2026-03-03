Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Making second start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:45pm

Bitadze is starting Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Bitadze will make his return to the rotation Tuesday after falling out of favor down the stretch of February. He figures to share time at center with Moritz Wagner after Wendell Carter was a late scratch due to ankle soreness. Bitadze has started one other game this year for Orlando, totaling 14 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes Jan. 11 against New Orleans.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goga Bitadze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goga Bitadze See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
Rotowire Staff
41 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
Author Image
Dan Bruno
57 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
64 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
66 days ago
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
67 days ago