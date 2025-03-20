Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Misses out on double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Bitadze finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to Houston.

Bitadze logged more minutes than starting center Wendell Carter (19) in Wednesday's loss. Bitadze capitalized on this increased playing time by scoring his second-most points in a game this season. If the 25-year-old big man continues to play at least 20 minutes a contest, his fantasy value will increase.

