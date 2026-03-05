Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Moving to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Bitadze will come off the bench Thursday against the Mavericks.

Bitadze drew a spot start Tuesday with Wendell Carter sidelined, but Carter has been given the green light to take the court Thursday. Bitadze has struggled to remain in the rotation over the last few months, but he could see playing time Thursday given that Jonathan Isaac (knee) is out.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
