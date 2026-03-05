Goga Bitadze News: Moving to bench
Bitadze will come off the bench Thursday against the Mavericks.
Bitadze drew a spot start Tuesday with Wendell Carter sidelined, but Carter has been given the green light to take the court Thursday. Bitadze has struggled to remain in the rotation over the last few months, but he could see playing time Thursday given that Jonathan Isaac (knee) is out.
