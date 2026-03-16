Goga Bitadze News: Muted role continues
Bitadze closed Monday's 124-112 loss to Atlanta with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist over five minutes.
Bitadze continues to serve as the third-string center, having seen the court only six times in the past 12 games. During that time, he has averaged just 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
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