Goga Bitadze News: Promoted to starting role

Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Bitadze's minutes have plummeted in recent weeks, and the lowest point came on April 4 when he logged a mere three minutes off the bench in a win over the Wizards. However, the Magic are resting most of their regular starters here, so Bitadze should see an uptick in his usage rate. He'll start alongside Cory Joseph, Tristan Da Silva, Gary Harris and Caleb Houstan.