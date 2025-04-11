Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Bitadze's minutes have plummeted in recent weeks, and the lowest point came on April 4 when he logged a mere three minutes off the bench in a win over the Wizards. However, the Magic are resting most of their regular starters here, so Bitadze should see an uptick in his usage rate. He'll start alongside Cory Joseph, Tristan Da Silva, Gary Harris and Caleb Houstan.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now