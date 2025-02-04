Goga Bitadze News: Records 14 boards in loss

Bitadze contributed six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors.

Although the Magic rank as one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, they managed to outpace the Warriors off the glass 52-45, due in large part to Bitadze's effort. Through 40 games, the big man is averaging 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 blocks.