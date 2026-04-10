Goga Bitadze News: Second straight double-double
Bitadze finished Friday's 127-103 win over Chicago with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 17 minutes.
Bitadze recorded his second straight double-double, taking advantage of an understrength opponent. Although it has been a nice stretch for Bitadze, there is no reason to suspect his role is likely to change moving forward. He should continue to serve as the primary backup behind Wendell Carter, typically playing no more than about 15 minutes per game.
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