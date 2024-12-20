Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Secures another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Bitadze closed Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Thunder with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes.

Bitadze notched his third double-double over his last four appearances, and he continues to make the most of his opportunities on the offensive end, hitting 55.8 percent of his tries from the field over this brief hot stretch. He's putting together a solid month of December, averaging 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over seven games. While Bitadze isn't a sure thing to log 30-plus minutes on a nightly basis, he's shown that he only needs 20-to-25 minutes to be productive across the board.

