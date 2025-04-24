Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze News: Sees eight minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Bitadze racked up two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block in eight minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After playing a sizable role during the regular season with 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game, Bitadze has played a total of nine minutes to open this series against Boston. Wendell Carter and Paolo Banchero are soaking up the vast majority of frontcourt minutes, and that's unlikely to change ahead of Game 3.

