Goga Bitadze News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Bitadze is in the Magic's starting five for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Bitadze missed the Magic's last five games due to a strained tendon in his left foot. Not only will he return Monday, but he will also slide into the starting lineup while Wendell Carter is sidelined with a foot injury of his own. Bitadze hasn't played more than six minutes over his three regular-season outings, and while he's starting Monday, he could see less playing time than Moritz Wagner.

