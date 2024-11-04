Goga Bitadze News: Starting Monday

Bitadze is in the Magic's starting five for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Bitadze missed the Magic's last five games due to a strained tendon in his left foot. Not only will he return Monday, but he will also slide into the starting lineup while Wendell Carter is sidelined with a foot injury of his own. Bitadze hasn't played more than six minutes over his three regular-season outings, and while he's starting Monday, he could see less playing time than Moritz Wagner.